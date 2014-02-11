Football League Wrap: Burnley win at Bolton

Sam Vokes scored the only goal of the game for Sean Dyche's second-placed side, the former Wolves striker boosting Burnley's Championship promotion hopes with a close-range finish just before the hour mark.

That goal represents Vokes' 16th strike of the season, and moved the Turf Moor outfit three points clear of QPR, who were beaten at Derby County on Monday.

Meanwhile, a fine second-half performance handed Nottingham Forest a 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town, with forward Jamie Paterson netting a double before Darius Henderson wrapped things up in the 89th minute as Billy Davies' side cemented their grip on a place in the play-offs.

Leonardo Ulloa's 64th-minute effort moved Brighton and Hove Albion within a point of the play-offs as they beat Leeds United 1-0, while a Nicky Maynard brace inspired Wigan Athletic to a comfortable 3-0 success at Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Watford beat Birmingham City 1-0 thanks to a goal from Troy Deeney, while bottom club Yeovil Town drew 1-1 with Millwall in a crucial clash at the foot of the table.

League One promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient slumped to a third straight defeat, Russell Slade's side suffering a 3-1 home loss to Bristol City.

Forwards Sam Baldock and Tyrone Barnett each found the net as the visitors took control inside the first 12 minutes and, although Kevin Lisbie pulled one back for Orient before the break, the game was killed off midway through the second half by City defender Aden Flint.

A Doug Loft double gave Port Vale a 2-0 triumph over Colchester United, and Lee Miller's 14th-minute effort proved enough for Carlisle United to beat Bradford City 1-0.In League Two, bottom club Northampton Town overcame second-bottom Torquay United 2-1 thanks to two goals from forward Emile Sinclair.

Midfielder John-Joe O'Toole was the match winner as Bristol Rovers boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win against Cheltenham Town.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town were held to a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers and the games between Newport County and Wimbledon and Mansfield Town and Bury were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.