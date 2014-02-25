Football League Wrap: Preston extend run

Simon Grayson's men found themselves two goals behind after 11 minutes but mounted a spirited comeback to lead 3-2 midway through the second half, Joe Garner netting his 13th league goal of the season.

However, the hosts were denied three points as Lee Frecklington grabbed his second of the game to earn the visitors a point.



At the other end of the table, Sheffield United moved up to 12th with a fourth win in a row as Chris Porter netted an 87th-minute penalty to beat Colchester United 1-0 and rock-bottom Stevenage boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Francois Zoko struck the only goal of the game to move Graham Westley's side to within six points of their opponents in 20th place.

MK Dons kept their play-off dreams alive with a 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, while Swindon Town were held 1-1 at home by Crawley Town courtesy of Matt Tubbs' late leveller for the visitors.

In League Two, Chesterfield opened up a two-point lead at the top of the table after producing a scintillating first-half performance to beat Cheltenham Town 4-1.

The leaders struck four times in a devastating seven-minute spell before the break to leave their opponents stunned.

Scunthorpe United missed the chance to join them on 61 points after Steven Gillespie's 89th-minute equaliser cancelled out Sam Winnall's opener to earn lowly Bristol Rovers a 1-1 draw at Glanford Park.

Northampton Town's mini-revival continued after they beat Southend United 2-1, a result that moves them off the bottom of the table, while Southend's winless run now stretches to six games.

Torquay United slipped to the foot of the table after their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion, while Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth claimed 1-0 triumphs over Exeter City and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Bury eased their relegation worries with a 4-1 hammering of Mansfield Town, and Plymouth also registered four goals in their 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon scored two goals in the final five minutes to beat Newport County 2-1.