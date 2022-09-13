Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Manchester United v Real Sociedad – UEFA Europa League – Group E – Old Trafford
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing The Athletic, the paper says the 37-year-old is reconsidering an offer that he previously turned down from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The deal was worth an incredible £211m-a-year.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester Evening News reports Marcus Rashford leads a wealth of United players who could all leave Old Trafford next June when their contracts end. Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred are all on the verge of exiting the Red Devils, though the club can still trigger a clause to extend all their deals by another year.

The Sun says Brighton are set to open up contract talks with midfielder Moises Caicedo in an effort to keep him from following Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Social media round-up

See more
See more

Players to watch

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

N’Golo Kante: The Athletic reports the 31-year-old midfielder has turned down a new two-year deal from Chelsea.

Daniel Iversen: Stoke are keen on a move for the Leicester goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1