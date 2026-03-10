Liverpool begin talks for first summer signing: report

Liverpool are closing in on their first summer signing

Liverpool have reportedly arranged talks over a player who could become their first summer signing.

The Reds spent a whopping £415m on stars including Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, and while the former is growing into the English game, it’s fair to say many of their acquisitions have been slow burners.

That doesn’t appear to have dampened Liverpool’s faith in the transfer market, however.

Liverpool unearth hidden gem represented by Michael Essien

The futures of Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones remain up in the air, with interest also probable in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Midfield is therefore sure to be a point of focus for the Merseysiders, and they’ve already found one potential target.

Arne Slot will be pleased to be boost his midfield numbers (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Anfield Watch, the club have arranged to hold talks over Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi.

The 20-year-old is already a full Ghana international and has racked up 43 appearances for the Danish first-tier side, playing various midfield roles.

Arne Slot’s side are said to have made an approach in January but were knocked back, and are now set to try again this month, with a view to a summer move.

Yirenkyi is believed to be being eyed by a number of clubs, and is advised by former Chelsea midfielder and Ghana international Michael Essien.

Liverpool think he could be an excellent squad player now, with potential to become a starter in the future, something which will please the player, whose priority is said to be playing time.

Caleb Yirenkyi has been impressing for Nordsjaelland and Ghana (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with the strong focus on data at Anfield, this feels like a very Liverpool signing.

Valued at €6m by Transfermarkt, the fee would likely be low enough to ensure this isn’t a huge risk for the Reds, with plenty of upside.

Moreover, if Yirenkyi would be replacing one of Endo or Jones, the minutes he’d get would be the perfect introduction to the Premier League, without too much pressure on his shoulders.

Liverpool’s interest will catch the eye of other teams around them, but this could prove to be a smart move if they get it over the line.