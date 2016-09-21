'Football is treacherous' - Voro looking to future with Valencia

Valencia interim coach Voro Gonzalez has immediately trained his sights on dragging the club away from the bottom of LaLiga after the sacking of Pako Ayestaran.

Ayestaran's contract was terminated on Tuesday, after Valencia lost their opening four matches of the league campaign.

A former assistant to Rafael Benitez at Mestalla and at Liverpool, Ayestaran faced the media on Wednesday and described the decision to sack him as "unfair".

Voro, who begins his fourth spell as caretaker boss, has been charged with overseeing the club's immediate future, and the 52-year-old says that starts with not dwelling on recent events.

"The most important thing is the will to make things right," he said in a news conference.

"The future is imminent and tomorrow. I want to see what we want to achieve. I've talked to the players about what the situation is.

"Sometimes you do everything and the results do not accompany it. In the locker room there is a very good atmosphere, but football is so treacherous and this is something we cannot control.

"There is still a lot of games in LaLiga. If you're not competitive, it is very complicated.

"In the end you have to always win. If we seek excellence that is a team that defends well, attacks well, score goals...we must find a balance. We have to change, but there is not much time."

Voro's temporary reign begins at home to Alaves on Thursday, last season's second-tier champions who have already drawn at Atletico Madrid and beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou.

"We have to look to the future and the difficulty of the game against Alaves," Voro said. "It is not easy to win games and nobody gives you anything.

"Alaves are a well-armed team and it is difficult to score goals [against them]. They have won at Camp Nou, drawn at the [Vicente] Calderon and at home they have not lost yet.

"They know what they do and if a group knows what to do, you have more chances of winning."