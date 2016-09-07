Forest sign former Arsenal striker Bendtner

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner on a two-year deal, owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has confirmed.

Bendtner spent nine years at Arsenal between 2005 and 2014, but struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular and was shipped out on loan to Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus during that time.

The Denmark striker moved to the Bundesliga to join Wolfsburg ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, but managed just three goals in 31 league appearances and left at the end of last term.

Bendtner has now returned to England with Championship club Forest in a bid to get his career back on track, with Al Hasawi announcing the deal on his official Twitter account.

"Please welcome Nicklas Bendtner who has joined #NFFC on a two-year deal," he wrote.