Quiz! Can you name every player Nottingham Forest signed in their first summer back in the Premier League?

A player for Nottingham Forest, who may have not been signed in their first summer back in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest fans, we may have the perfect quiz for you.

As we all settle into Sunday and before the impending realisation that tomorrow is Monday sets in, take on one of our carefully curated quizzes!

It's a real tough one this time. so get your thinking caps ready and scroll down to get involved...

With just 10 minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 29 players, yes 29, that signed for Nottingham Forest in their first summer back in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest fans themselves are unlikely to remember all of the players they brought to the club in that period, so we've provided you with their nations, and who they were signed from.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

