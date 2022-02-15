Forfar’s automatic promotion hopes dealt blow with draw against Stirling

Forfar’s automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they were held 1-1 at Stirling.

Craig Slater’s superb free-kick gave Forfar the perfect start and they led 1-0 at the break, but Stirling hit back through Dale Carrick.

Forfar could have climbed to within six points of the top with victory, but runaway leaders Kelty Hearts are nine points clear and now have two games in hand.

Kyle Doherty’s late strike clinched Albion a surprise 2-1 win at Edinburgh, which saw them leapfrog Elgin into eighth place.

Michael Travis’ own goal had given Albion a second-half lead and after John Robertson had levelled for the home side, Doherty won it in the 84th minute.

Annan consolidated in third spot as first-half goals from Lewis Hunter and Aidan Smith secured them a 2-0 win at Elgin.