In-form Higuain credits Sarri for improved fortunes

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain has credited coach Maurizio Sarri for his role in the Argentina international's recent turnaround in form.

Higuain scored twice but missed a penalty in the final game of last season as Napoli were pipped to the final Champions League spot by Lazio before failing with another spot-kick in the final of the Copa America as Argentina were beaten by Chile.

He has since been left out of Gerardo Martino's Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Continued speculation regarding an exit from Napoli followed but the 27-year-old has six goals in all competitions this term and highlighted Sarri's arrival as a key factor.

"With Sarri, our relationship is very good. He has helped me so much early on and has made me feel like a player who is indispensable," he told La Gazzetta dell Sport.

"At times for a player, dialogue can be the most important thing.

"I feel like I'm in good mental and physical condition at the moment. I hope that I can improve even more, the same way that I hope Napoli will continue to get better too."

Higuain's prolific streak continued on Thursday in a 2-0 win over Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, as he cut in from the left and curled home a wonderful strike to seal the points.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to face Milan, Higuain added: "I believe that the goal I scored against Legia is among the finest I have ever managed in my career.

"I'm pleased with myself because that's exactly where I wanted to put the ball, right in the top corner.

"For us, we still have to prove we are a great team and can improve many things. The game against Milan could give us important indications about where we are."