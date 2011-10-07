Former Juve CEO Blanc to take PSG position

"Qatar Sports Investments announce their intention of naming Jean-Claude Blanc as the Paris Saint-Germain chief executive," QSI, who bought a 70 percent stake in PSG last June, said in a statement.

QSI said Blanc's nomination was subject to a routine vote by the board on October 21.

PSG spent over 80 million euros during the transfer window, including 42 million on Argentina's Javier Pastore, and now lead the Ligue 1 standings.

Blanc, 48, resigned as Juventus CEO last May after helping the Serie A giants' build a new 41,000 capacity stadium.