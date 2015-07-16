Former Liverpool player Brian Hall dies

Former Liverpool midfielder Brian Hall died on Thursday aged 68, after a battle with leukaemia.

The Scotland-born Hall represented the Reds 153 times in the Football League between 1968 and 1976, and most memorably was a part of their winning 1974 FA Cup final team - with Bill Shankly's men surpassing Newcastle United 3-0 at Wembley.

A statement on Liverpool's website revealed he tallied 224 games in all competitions for the Anfield side, for 21 goals.

"Brian also hit a dramatic FA Cup semi-final winner in 1971 when Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton to reach Wembley for the first time since 1965," the Reds statement read.

Hall led Liverpool's public relations department for 20 years from 1991, before departing the role due to his health.

Hall also plied his trade as a player at Plymouth Argyle and Burnley, where he finished his playing days in 1980.

"Burnley Football Club is saddened to learn of the death of Brian Hall. He made 51 apps for the club," the Championship club's official Twitter account read.

"Pilgrims in mourning for Brian Hall - 55 apps, 16 goals, 1976-77 - thoughts and prayers with family and friends #pafc," Plymouth Argyle's account tweeted.