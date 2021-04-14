Former Orlando Pirates midfielder named head coach of City of Lusaka

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Isaac Chansa has been named as the new head coach of Zambian outfit City of Lusaka.

Chansa will now take over the head coach role from Vesenlin Jelusic, who parted ways with the club by mutual consent to attend to personal matters.

Yamoto general manager Justin Palmer thanked the Serbian for his contributions to the club. 'Coach Vesko’s contribution to the progression of City during his tenure is commendable, he leaves us in a great position. Everyone at Yamoto wishes him all the best going forward,' he said.

Meanwhile City Chairman, Chomba Mumba believes the former Orlando Pirates midfielder is the man to win City of Lusaka promotion back to the Super League.

'City of Lusaka is in a strong position to gain promotion with twelve league games remaining. We believe that Coach Chansa is the right person to build on the foundations laid in the league thus far. Welcome to the Yamoto family Coach Chansa.'

Chansa took charge of his first training session this morning, Tuesday 13 April 2021, as he jumps into action ahead of Yamoto’s week 23 match against Zesco Shockers on Saturday.