Former Tottenham and Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm retires from football

Former Tottenham and Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm has announced his retirement.

The 37-year-old left Spurs in July at the end of his contract and has now called time on his playing career.

The club paid tribute on their official website, writing: “Michel’s daily work with skipper and number one Hugo (Lloris) over the years cannot be underestimated, as well as his influence on our younger goalkeepers, the likes of Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin.”

Swansea tweeted: “Wishing former Swans keeper @Vorm_Official a very happy retirement! All the best, Michel”

Dutchman Vorm joined Swansea from Utrecht in 2012 and spent three years as their first-choice stopper, winning the League Cup in 2013.

He then moved on to Spurs, backing up Lloris for five seasons before rejoining the club last term as cover when the Frenchman was out injured.

He was a regular in their run to the 2015 League Cup final and played five times in their 2016-17 Premier League runners-up campaign and twice in the 2018-19 Champions League as they reached the final.

Vorm won 15 caps for Holland and was an unused member of the squad which reached the 2010 World Cup final.