'Spurs are lower than a snake's belly. They should sack Igor Tudor and get Tim Sherwood or Sean Dyche - that would shake things up' Clinton Morrison on looming Tottenham catastrophe in new 'Top Top Column'

I'll start with the continuing crisis at Tottenham - they cannot stick with Igor Tudor. If they do, Tottenham will go down - it's as simple as that.

I don't think his man-management is good enough. That was proven by throwing young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky into such a massive game without the experience to handle it. When a player is struggling, you can make a change but at least wait until half-time. And when he came off the pitch, acknowledge him - it's basic respect from a manager.

Clinton was speaking on behalf of Free Bets, where he works as an EFL betting expert.

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Clinton Morrison: 'If Spurs keep Tudor, they'll go down - simple as that'

Igor Tudor can't buy a win (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Do I think Tudor will still be in charge? I'm not sure what the hierarchy at Tottenham are doing. Going to Anfield on Sunday is tough, and their last match before the international break is against Nottingham Forest - that is effectively a cup final for Tottenham.

I just don't see where their next win is coming from. The whole squad looks as low as a snake's belly, and it's the manager's job to instil confidence. That isn't happening right now.

Clinton Morrison has vouched for his fellow Soccer Saturday panelist (Image credit: Getty Images)

I think they need someone who knows the club. I've said a few times that Tim Sherwood would be perfect as a short-term fix. Tim is out of work, and I know him well enough to say what he'd do going in there - he'd shake things up and give those players a real confidence boost. There's also talk of Sean Dyche, who is also available.

Whoever goes in can do a job, get appreciated for it, and move on, knowing Mauricio Pochettino is probably the long-term target anyway. But they could also stay with Tudor and hope for two or three wins from a run of manageable fixtures.

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The problem is the squad looks completely devoid of ideas and confidence, and that starts with the manager.

Tim would go on the front foot, play attacking football, and give everyone a lift. What I see at Tottenham right now is all negative. Tudor keeps trying to play three at the back, but they don't have the players for it — it reminds me of Ruben Amorim at United, but less effective.

If Tim went in, he'd just say, "We're not keeping clean sheets, so let's try and outscore people." That's what they need. And realistically, you need someone not currently employed - Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood, Sean Dyche - because no manager in a job right now is leaving their club to come and take on this mess.

Return of the gilet?

Liverpool also suffered a disappointing result in midweek, and it's so surprising, because you always think they've just turned a corner. They were the better team in the first 15 minutes against Galatasaray and should have been out of sight. The problem is they're not ruthless enough in front of goal, and they simply cannot defend set pieces and get punished heavily.

Do I still think they'll go through? Yes - I think they'll win the second leg at Anfield. Those European nights there are always great occasions. But they're in a difficult spot, still needing to qualify for next season's Champions League, and they've now got Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Liverpool can beat anyone on a given day, but they keep taking two steps forward and two steps back. And I've said it many times: if they don't finish in the Champions League places, I don't think Arne Slot keeps his job.

Mo Salah's poor form has also been a hot topic, and I think he's missing Trent Alexander-Arnold - that's the only explanation which comes to mind.

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And as you get older, you're naturally not going to be as quick or as influential. Do I think Mo is still a terrific player? Absolutely. But it's not just him - Liverpool haven't created the same volume of chances as in previous seasons either.

The combination he had with Trent down that right side was exceptional, and they've never found a settled right-back who can replicate that. If I were a betting man, I'd say Mo Salah won't be there next season. I think he moves on.

The good thing is he's staying until the end of the season - I just want him to get a proper send-off from the Liverpool fans, because he'll go down as a legend at that club. His numbers in goals and assists are phenomenal. He's still got plenty to offer in Europe, and there will be no shortage of clubs interested.

For now, he will hope to play a key part in Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League. They face stiff competition from Manchester United, who still have a decision to make about Michael Carrick.

They had a blip against Newcastle in their last match, but Carrick has done a brilliant job there. All he can do is keep winning. Whatever happens, his stock will be very high. He deserves to be in that conversation for the permanent role. I understand the concern people have — we've seen interim managers do well and then struggle when given it permanently — but I think Carrick is a very good young manager. Even if he doesn't get the United job, he'll be managing a Premier League club next season, I'm certain of it.