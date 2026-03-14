FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44: Fast goals, first goals and country codes

If you love football, and you love crosswords, then here with FourFourTwo is exactly where you need to be.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43

This is, of course, FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword, a weekly puzzle that combines a classic crossword with trivia about anything to do with the beautiful game.

If you’re new round here, it works exactly the same as the ones you’d find in the back of the newspaper, and you have no time limit, but we have included a clock, so you can pit yourself against your mates. In this week’s, look forward to hints on Hamburgers and Frankfurters, Bruno Fernandes and the Ghanaian who netted a Premier League hat-trick.

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Whether you’ve just executed a tactical masterclass or you’re left feeling like a manager after a heavy derby defeat, there is no time to dwell in the dressing room. We’ve scouted a fresh set of brain-teasers designed to push your footballing memory to the limit: all powered by Kwizly.

If you know your international football - and your lego - then you could be in luck. We are challenging you to name every nation to have reached an international semi-final, and to identify 30 players from a LEGO picture.

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We also want you to name every overseas player to have won the Premier League, and if you're after a true test of your European knowledge, name every city to have hosted a Champions League game.

If you need a break from the high-intensity stats, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch or the FourFourTwo's Big Premier League wordsearch for a more relaxed test of your vision? To stay ahead of the pack, subscribe to our daily newsletter for your morning dose of trivia delivered straight to your inbox. You can also claim your spot in the starting line-up by joining The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock secret hints, earn badges for your trophy cabinet, and fight for dominance on our global leaderboards.