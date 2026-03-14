Ranked! The 50 best Premier League players this season

Who's been the best player in the Premier League this season?

It's been a long old campaign, and we're approaching the end of term in the Premier League, with the title race and relegation battle still very much alive, with places for Europe still up for grabs 'n' all.

So who's shone across the division?

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The best players in the Premier League this season: 50 - Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

One of few West Ham players to come out of this campaign with any credit, the Hammers would be in an even worse position without him. Pacy, direct and clinical, he had eight goals and two assists by the end of January.

49 - James Garner (Everton)

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After starting out the season as a makeshift left-back, he has produced career-best form in central midfield, averaging more touches, passes and expected assists than ever – even being touted for a World Cup call-up.

48 - David Raya (Arsenal)

The Spaniard is presiding over the Premier League’s meanest defence once again this term. While his save percentage isn’t the highest, pinpoint distribution makes him a favourite of Mikel Arteta.

47 - Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Roefs looks a snip for £9m from NEC in Holland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regis Le Bris’ decision to sign a young gloveman with no Premier League experience proved a smart £9 million gamble, with the 23-year-old’s shot-stopping, measured distribution and growing penalty reputation all impressive.

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46 - Tijjani Reijnders (Man City)

Reijnders notched a goal and assist on his City debut against Wolves (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Dutch international joined from Milan last summer and quickly showed why he was Serie A’s midfielder of the season last term. His ability to drive with the ball, unlock defences with a pass and chip in with goals have given City fresh impetus after Kevin De Bruyne’s exit.

45 - Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

£18m for a scrawny Championship teenager? Surely that's a recipe for disaster...

Not for Adam Wharton. The 22-year-old has dazzled at times in his two Premier League seasons for Crystal Palace, with a razor-sharp passing repertoire and an admirable insistence to keep the ball on the floor.

44 - Micky Van de Ven (Spurs)

Van de Ven was the fastest player in the Premier League last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has all the ingredients to be among the world’s best defenders for years to come – exquisite timing, speed to burn and he’s now added more goal threat, both with his head and thanks to lung-bursting runs forward. Spurs fans just hope he’ll fulfil his potential in north London.

43 - Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

The forward made a lightning start after his switch from Brighton, scoring three goals in Chelsea’s Club World Cup win, and hit the ground running in the league. Five goal contributions over his first four matches had Blues swooning.

42 - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Palmer cored his fourth Premier League hat-trick against Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

The likelihood is that Palmer would be much higher on this list had he not missed huge chunks of the season because of a string of injuries. He’s still Chelsea’s talisman nevertheless, and if he can stay fit, Palmer could be a big player for England at the World Cup.

41 - Malick Thiaw (Newcastle)

Thiaw scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

A frustrating summer window on Tyneside was softened by the arrival of defender Thiaw, his aggression, adventurous passing and goal threat making for a sublime debut season. At just 24, he has the potential to become a world-beater.

40 - Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)

Chalobah moved to London from Sierra Leone when he was two (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defender’s future at his boyhood club looked over in the summer of 2024, but his aggression and composure on the ball led to a resurgence under Enzo Maresca, while he also scored three times in the first half of this season.

39 - Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Almost 18 years since his Premier League debut, Danny Welbeck is putting up the best numbers of his career.

Brighton's campaign has never really sparked into life, but they have their veteran striker to thank for never looking in danger of relegation, especially as £40m man Georginio Rutter has proved to be a flop in his brief Seagulls career. Will Thomas Tuchel be picking up to phone to the south coast?

38 - Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)