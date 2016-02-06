Forster praises Southampton defence for clean sheets

Fraser Forster insists Southampton deserve collective praise for keeping a fifth clean sheet in succession with a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham at St Mary's Stadium.

Maya Yoshida gave Ronald Koeman's side the lead early on, but they had to resort to dogged defending to keep Slaven Bilic's side at bay following Victor Wanyama's 54th-minute red card.

Forster returned after more than 21 months on the sidelines with a knee injury in the 2-0 win over Watford on January 13 and has since played a part in shutting out West Brom, Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, however, lauded the role of Southampton's defence in keeping the opposition off the scoresheet.

"The defence have made it easy for me since I've come back into the team," he told Sky Sports.

"They've really limited the opposition, been so strong and when we get back on the ball we've got players who are so comfortable and will move it.

"It's always hard going down to 10 men and then you're fighting for the half an hour that remains, but we're delighted with the three points and it keeps the momentum going.

"I think we've looked really comfortable in the last few games and we've obviously picked up a lot of points which is brilliant. It's nice it has coincided with my return to the team, but if you look at the 10 players in front of me they've been awesome."

Forster's form could catch the attention of England manager Roy Hodgson ahead of his squad selection for Euro 2016, but the goalkeeper says he is not thinking so far ahead.

He added: "I'm just concentrating on the next game for Southampton and if I can play as well as I can, work as hard as I can and keep improving, that [a place in the England squad] take care of itself."