Forster urges Saints to build on strong start

Tipped by many as relegation candidates ahead of the campaign, Ronald Koeman's men have been the Premier League's surprise package.

They sit second in the table ahead of the trip to Villa park and are seven points behind Chelsea having played a game less.

Whether they can continue that run remains to be seen, but goalkeeper Forster is determined to help ensure Southampton continue to catch the eye.

"Credit for our start goes to the manager, Ronald Koeman, and the coaches for the side they have put together," he told the British press.

"But it's only a start. There's still three-quarters of the season to go. It's important we hit the ground running again after the international break."

Forster was one of several new recruits at St Mary's during the close-season after arriving from Scottish champions Celtic, and he is unsurprisingly loving life on the English south coast.

"I'll always be thankful for what Celtic did for me," he added. "I have absolutely tremendous memories from there. I just felt in the summer it was time for something new, a fresh start.

"Southampton gave me that and we've had a great start. It's been brilliant and I've loved every minute.

"It's now important to work as hard as I can, play as well as I can and see where we go from there."