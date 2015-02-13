Foster braced for Berahino departure
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster appreciates that the club may have to cash in on prized asset Saido Berahino.
Berahino is believed to be at the centre of a bidding war between some of the Premier League's biggest clubs after enjoying a break-out season with 15 goals in all competitions.
Liverpool and Tottenham are thought to be interested in the 21-year-old England prospect, who angered fans last week when admitting that he would like to move on "to bigger things" should West Brom's top-flight status be preserved.
And with clubs circling, Foster conceded West Brom's hands may be tied when it comes to keeping hold of the talented youngster.
"Without a doubt I want him to stay but I completely understand if a team is going to come in with a £25-30 million bid," said Foster.
"There's not a lot you are going to do about that. As long as he keeps working his socks off and doing the business for us, I don't think anyone would begrudge him a big move like that.
"It is only going to benefit the club, a lot more money for us to invest into other players as well."
