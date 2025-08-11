'We are meat to them, loyalty in the game is gone': Alexander Isak's Liverpool decision defended by Premier League striker
Former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has defended Alexander Isak's decision to try and push through a move to Liverpool
Michail Antonio supports Alexander Isak's decision to try and secure a move from Newcastle United to Liverpool this summer.
Isak is training solo at Newcastle's training centre after the team returned from their pre-season tour of the Far East.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made the call to keep Isak away from the rest of his squad, with whom he did not travel to Asia.
Isak remained in Europe, training individually at former club Real Sociedad's Zubieta base, which leading sports pundits have taken issue with.
The striker is contracted at Newcastle for another three years but has made clear to the club's hierarchy he wishes to explore a transfer elsewhere this summer.
Isak is understood to be keen on earning more after three productive seasons at St. James' Park, something which former Hammers striker Antonio supports wholeheartedly.
"People are gonna love it or gonna hate what I'm gonna say, but I'm gonna say either way," he told FourFourTwo at the FA Community Shield Final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace. "As a player, loyalty in the game has really gone. Obviously I was at West Ham for 10 years, like all these players, that [loyalty] doesn't really last anymore, and I feel rightly so, because end of the day, clubs no longer treat players like they used to either.
"So, because of that reason, why should the player be loyal to a club? I understand being loyal to fans, but being loyal to a club when he's going to try and better himself and better his life and try and achieve things that he's not going to achieve at another club.
"So, it is what it is. For me, I feel like what he's done is trying to better himself and do what he can to better himself."
Antonio continued, offering the opinion that players are treated as 'meat' by football clubs nowadays, a view he has shared previously on The Footballer's Football Podcast with ex-Newcastle, now West Ham forward Callum Wilson.
"We are meat to them. As soon as we start going stale, it's time to sell or throw away. Before, if a player was at a club for a few years, you see the human side of that player - now it's all about money, and how much money can they make [for] the club?
Eddie Howe on Isak: Q: “Are you hopeful you can change Alexander Isak’s mind?”A: “If it was that easy, I’d have done it yesterday…”#NUFC pic.twitter.com/saGv8AxhwCAugust 9, 2025
"And that's where it's got to, so if a club is going to think about the money side of things, why shouldn't a player?"
