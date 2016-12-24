Foster signs new West Brom deal

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new deal at The Hawthorns.

The former Manchester United man is now committed to the Baggies until June 2019 after penning a two-and-a-half year contract.

Foster, 33, has been ever-present for West Brom this season and his strong performances have helped Tony Pulis' men go into Christmas in eighth place in the Premier League.

Pulis told the club website: "We’re delighted we’ve extended Ben’s contract.

"His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to."

Foster joined West Brom on loan from Birmingham in 2011 before making the move permanent 12 months later. He has gone on to make 161 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 41 clean sheets.​