Last minute Premier League tickets! Classic fixtures, title race games and grudge matches with great seat deals available this weekend
We're set for what could be an excellent and potentially important weekend of Premier League games, and you could be there to see it in person
This weekend's round of Premier League fixtures looks like it could be a belter.
Our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to head to the stadium itself?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Whatever your age or allegiance - Red, Black and White or neutral - you will have fond memories of meetings between these two sides.
From back-to-back 4-3s in Liverpool's favour at Anfield in the 1990s, to Newcastle's League Cup triumph at Wembley last season, this fixture always seems to deliver.
The reverse fixture was no different back in August, with Liverpool blowing a two-goal lead to the ten-man Toon only for Rio Ngumoha to get a 100th-minute winner. Anfield await for the next round in Saturday's 8pm kick-off.
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa still don't seem quite sure whether or not they consider themselves title contenders - despite the league table telling us they are well and truly in the race.
Unai Emery's side sit just four points behind league leaders Arsenal and will get another chance to close that gap further in Sunday's 2pm kick-off.
But Brentford have shown this season that they are no pushovers, and they have aspirations of their own with European qualification by no means out of the question. They have struggled away from home this season, though...
Manchester United vs Fulham
There's a real buzz around Manchester United again after Michael Carrick's superb start to life as interim boss, and you can be there to feel it in Sunday's 2pm kick-off.
United brought back some attacking intent in their deserved victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in the past two games, and will now be keen to keep their run going and strengthen their top four credentials.
But they will face a challenged against a Fulham side in good form, with just one defeat in their past eight Premier League games seeing them shoot up to seventh in the table and just four points behind United.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Fair to say Crystal Palace did not take their demotion from the Europa League well. It was all a UEFA conspiracy designed to benefit the big clubs, you see. Like, erm...Nottingham Forest, apparently?
Whatever the intricacies of that, there is now a real animus between the two sides - and that will only be increased by the two sides being separated by just three points towards the bottom end of the Premier League table.
Can Forest pull an out-of-sorts Palace towards a relegation battle in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at the City Ground, or can the Eagles soar up into the mid-table pack with their first league win in nine games?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Massive it is, for all kinds of reasons. Thomas Frank has been under pressure at Tottenham for a while, and a defeat could see them slide even further down the table from an already-disappointing 14th, largely thanks to their absolutely woeful home form.
But there's huge expectation on Manchester City, too. Their victory over bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend was their first in five Premier League games, a run of form that has kept them behind Arsenal at the top of the table.
It could be a real cauldron in North London in Sunday's 4:30pm kick-off. Make sure you get a seat if you're up for it.
