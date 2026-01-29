FourFourTwo’s guide to Los Angeles: everything you need to know about the World Cup host city

The SoFi Stadium will play host to eight games at the World Cup

Much of the attention will be on the United States during the 2026 World Cup, and LA is one of the cities gearing up to welcome the world – and they’re very excited about it.

Los Angeles is a city well known for hosting major sporting events and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the venue for the 1994 World Cup final. This time around it will be the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood that will host the matches and there is a strong argument to say it should have been chosen to host the final.

A total of eight of the 2026 World Cup’s 104 matches will take place in Los Angeles - but if you are visiting LA for the World Cup then there is plenty more to see and do while you are in town.

The matches

The USMNT will play two of their group games at the SoFi Stadium in LA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Los Angeles will host eight matches at this year’s World Cup - most notably Mauricio Pochettino’s USA will play two of their group games at the SoFi Stadium.

The USMNT will kick off their tournament against Paraguay on June 12. And then on June 15 Iran will play New Zealand before Switzerland face one of the UEFA qualifiers which could be one of Wales, Northern Ireland or Italy on June 18.

Belgium then play Iran on June 21 before USA return for their final group game against one of the play-off winners.

The state-of-the-art SoFi will then play host to three knockout matches including two last 32 games and one quarter final.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stadium

The 70,000 capacity SoFi Stadium is one of the most impressive sports stadiums in the world (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

The SoFi Stadium is one of the most impressive arenas in world sport. The £4 billion venue opened in 2020 and was privately financed by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, who is also CEO of the Los Angeles Ram.

The 70,000 capacity stadium also plays hosts to the LA Chargers NFL franchise and really stands out from other stadiums around the world.

The stadium is covered by a huge canopy and one of the most impressive features is the Infinity Screen that is 70,000 square feet of digital LED and hangs over the pitch in an oval shape with screens on both sides, meaning that wherever you are sat in the stadium you will have a great view of the screen. With a structure that big it is unsurprising that it is the biggest screen in the world.

The SoFi is located in Hollywood Park in Inglewood and is close to the Intuit Dome - home of the NBA side the LA Clippers, the YouTube Theatre and Cosm, the planetarium inspired shared reality venue.

The fanzones

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be the home of the FIFA Fan Festival in LA (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

Los Angeles is a city built for sport. And the city is leaning on their history and heritage when it comes to the World Cup. And what is more historic than the place where Great Britain’s Daley Thompson defended his Decathlon gold meal and Carl Lewis made his name by winning four gold medals at the 1984 Olympic Games - the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Coliseum will be host to the FIFA Fan Festival and fans will be able to gather at the historic venue to watch live matches, enjoy music, cultural programming, interactive experiences, and food that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles. And to kick off the World Cup the Coliseum will host a five-day festival, from June 11-15.

In addition to the Fan Festival at the LA Coliseum, there will also be a further 26 fan zones the wider LA region. Some of the locations selected include: The Original Farmers Market, City of Downey, Heart of the City: Union Station & LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Hansen Dam Lake, LA County’s Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park and Venice Beach to name just a few of the venues that will welcome fans to watch games and celebrate the World Cup. For details of all Fan Zones in LA, visit www.LosAngelesFWC26.com

Where to stay

The Shay in Culver City is a hotel option for fans coming to the World Cup (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

LA is not a city short of hotels and places to stay. From Venice Beach to Beverly Hills and everywhere in between there is something for everyone. When FourFourTwo visited LA in 2025 we stayed in Culver City at The Shay, where rooms start from $325 (£249) per night.

A sporting city

There is an argument to be made that in the next three years that LA is the capital of world sport. In 2026 the city hosts eight games at the World Cup. In 2027 the SoFi Stadium once again hosts the SuperBowl (having last hosted in 2022) and then in 2028 the Olympics return to the city.

In terms of domestic sport there are the two NFL franchises: LA Rams and LA Chargers who both play at the SoFi Stadium.

NBA side the LA Clippers play at the impressive Intuit Dome while the LA Lakers play their home games at the Crypto.com Arena.

The LA Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays to win the MLB Wolrd Series in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently crowned World Series champions the LA Dodgers play their baseball matches at Dodgers Stadium while the LA Angels play at Angel Stadium.

In the NHL the ice hockey team the Los Angeles Kings also play at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA while the Anaheim Ducks play their home games at the Honda Centre.

In MLS LA Galaxy play at the Dignity Health Sports Park while LAFC and NWSL side Angel City share the BMO Stadium which is right next to the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

So if you like sports then LA is the place for you.

What else is there to do?

Virgin Clubhouse at LAX (Image credit: Virgin Atlantic) Passengers travelling from La La Land can unwind in style at the new Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Thoughtfully designed with wellness in mind, the lounge offers exclusive amenities, spaces and experiences tailored to enhance the preflight experience for eligible customers. Search flights on the Virgin Atlantic website.

What can’t you do in LA? That would be a better questions and a much shorter answer. But here are a few things that FourFourTwo did when we were in LA.

Cosm

With a 75-year history building the largest and most prestigious planetariums and science centers worldwide, Cosm’s category-defining technology, owned media and immersive entertainment solutions seamlessly bridge the virtual and physical worlds, connecting people and bringing them together in what they call Shared Reality. In Layman's terms you can watch a sporting event on a giant curved screen that will make you feel like you are there.

Petersen Automotive Museum

The world’s premier destinations for car enthusiasts, located on Museum Row, it showcases over a century of automotive innovation — from Hollywood’s most iconic vehicles to cutting-edge race cars and concept designs. For more information visit the Petersen Automotive Museum website

The Petersen Automotive Museum is a must for car enthusiasts (Image credit: Petersen Automotive Museum)

Hollywood Sign E-Bike Tour with Bikes & Hikes

If you go to LA then you have to see the Hollywood sign and what better way to do it than by taking in other sites as well along the way. Take an electric bike tour that takes in Hollywood’s most iconic attractions, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame, top film locations, and a ride up Mt. Lee Drive for spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign. Visit Bikes and Hikes for more information

A trip to LA would not be complete without seeing the iconic Hollywood Sign (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

Sony Pictures Studio Tour

You cannot come to LA and not go to visit one of the iconic film and TV studios. At the Sony Pictures studio you can walk through the famed gates and you’re behind the scenes at one of the most historic and exciting studio lots in the world. Taking a tour will give you the real experience of a working studio. Book a tour on the Sony Pictures Studio tour website.

The Sony Pictures Studio Tour in Culver City is well worth a visit to see a working film studio (Image credit: Discover Los Angeles)

For more information on Los Angeles, visit discoverlosangeles.com