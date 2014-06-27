The FourFourTwo Preview: Brazil vs Chile

The host nation will enter Saturday's clash as favourites but will be wary of underestimating Chile, who impressed when qualifying from Group B as runners-up.

Brazil's progression was relatively straightforward, with wins over Croatia and Cameroon meaning a goalless draw against Mexico did not prevent them from claiming top spot in Group A.

They scored seven goals in the process, with Neymar netting four in an ominous sign for Chile.

Brazil have appeared suspect in defence at times, but the brilliance of the Barcelona forward means they are always likely to carry a significant goal threat.

And striker Fred – who notched his first goal of the showpiece in a 4-1 triumph over Cameroon on Monday – is hopeful his team can make the most of a relative lack of height in a Chile defence set to feature the likes of Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara.

"I've talked to our full-backs, our wingers," Fred told reporters.

"They (the Chileans) are short. With our height, free kicks could be a good weapon for us.

"The great quality of Chile is their tactical skill. And they have players up front who can make a difference.

"From what they've been showing in the cup, they're going to try to attack Brazil too."

Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will hope David Luiz – who stands 1.89m tall – is fit after he reportedly hurt his back in training.

Chile finished second in their pool after they followed a 3-1 win over Australia with an excellent 2-0 triumph against Spain – a result that eliminated the defending world champions.

They were made to look vulnerable in the air by Australia's Tim Cahill, something that is sure to give Fred encouragement, but have excited going forward with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Charles Aranguiz impressing.

Star man Arturo Vidal had knee surgery in the build-up to the World Cup and was rested for a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands with a place in the knockout stages already sealed.

He is expected to walk straight back into Chile's starting line-up as coach Jorge Sampaoli looks to guide the nation to the last eight for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 1962.

On that occasion, Chile were eliminated in the semi-finals by Brazil, but Alexis does not believe a similar result is on the cards.

"We have respect for them but I think we are going to beat them," he said.

"We came to this World Cup to make history. We beat the world champions and, although we had a slip-up against Holland, we are going out to try and win the cup."