The FourFourTwo Preview: Cardiff vs Hull

Four of Cardiff's five Premier League wins this season have come at home, with a 2-1 victory at bottom club Fulham in September marking the Welsh side's only away success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are just two points ahead of Fulham, but have a good opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone with four of the final six games at the Cardiff City Stadium coming against sides in the bottom half of the table.

The first of those encounters is against Steve Bruce's Hull, who won away from home in the league for only the second time this term with a 2-0 triumph at Sunderland earlier this month.

A win for Cardiff could move Solskjaer's men out of the relegation places. However, the hosts will need to overcome the absence of a number of first-team players if they are to achieve that feat.

Experienced forward Craig Bellamy is suspended, while midfielder Gary Medel is expected to be out for several weeks a torn thigh muscle.

Jordon Mutch is out with a hamstring injury, but defender Marc Hudson could return after missing the last four games with a similar problem.

Hull winger Robbie Brady is expected to miss out with a groin injury, joining Paul McShane (ankle) on the sidelines.

Defender James Chester is a doubt due to a hamstring problem and there are concerns over the match fitness of forward Sone Aluko.

There is some positive news for the visitors, though, with defender Liam Rosenior moving closer to a comeback after resuming training.

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton in their last outing left Bruce's men only three points above the drop zone and the former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic boss is well aware of the importance of Saturday's game.

"Every game is a big one in the Premier League and obviously this one has added significance," Bruce told the club's official website.

"If you can beat one of your rivals down the bottom it's a huge result for you. Just like (the win against) Sunderland did, it gives us that little bit of breathing space, which we all require."

The two sides drew 1-1 when they clashed at the KC Stadium earlier this season, Curtis Davies and Peter Whittingham the players on target.