The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Warnock was handed the task of replacing Tony Pulis last month and started his reign with a dramatic 3-3 Premier League draw at Newcastle United.

The 65-year-old spent two-and-a-half years at Palace before taking over at London rivals QPR in 2010 amid the uncertainty of administration at Selhurst Park and eyebrows were raised when he was appointed for a second time.

Warnock stated that he has unfinished business with Palace and the home clash with Burnley will be viewed as a great opportunity to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

On-loan forward Wilfried Zaha marked his return to the club with a stoppage-time equaliser at St James' Park and Warnock will be hoping that late twist provides some momentum to take into the clash with Sean Dyche's side, who are seeking their first victory since returning to the top flight.

Warnock opted to employ Joel Ward in a midfield role against Newcastle and the former Portsmouth man is happy to remain in a more advanced role this weekend.

"The gaffer knows what he wants and what he wants to get from the players. It's still early days but we worked on things and he'll bring in his own style and play," he told the Croydon Advertiser.

"We have just got to make positive steps, keep moving forward and everything is possible.

"I played midfield a few times last year and defensively I can go in there. The gaffer just wanted me in there and I was happy to do that, I enjoyed it too playing alongside Mile [Jedinak].

"He's a general in there and it makes life easier."

Record signing James McArthur comes into contention to make his Palace debut along with fellow new boys Kevin Doyle, Zeki Fryers and Andrew Johnson, who has re-joined the club on a short-term contract.

Striker Marouane Chamakh looks set to be absent due to a hamstring injury sustained at Newcastle, but Joe Ledley (groin) is back in contention after missing out at St James' Park.

Burnley claimed their first point since securing promotion back to the Premier League by holding Manchester United to a goalless draw at Turf Moor last time out.

Dyche has since added defender Michael Keane, forward George Boyd and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah to his squad and all three could feature at Selhurst Park.

Long-term absentee Sam Vokes is still unavailable as he recovers from a knee injury.

Zaha scored twice as Burnley were beaten 4-3 in a Championship thriller when they last visited Selhurst Park and you have to go back to December 2001 for the Lancashire club's last win at Palace.