The FourFourTwo Preview: Man City vs Swansea

Manuel Pellegrini's men have netted an incredible 41 goals in 10 home games in all competitions this season, including 7-0 and 6-0 victories over Norwich City and Tottenham in their last two Premier League fixtures at the Etihad Stadium.

Those figures will make unhappy reading for Michael Laudrup, whose side are without back-to-back league victories since December 2012 and will have been hurt by their failure to qualify for the UEFA Europa League knockout stages against Valencia on Thursday.

The 1-0 defeat to the Spanish side leaves Swansea needing a draw at St Gallen in a fortnight, but focus will now return to domestic matters after the men from South Wales broke out of a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at Fulham last Saturday.

Recent history between these sides shows a fairly even spread of results, with Manchester City winning two, Swansea one, and the fourth ending all square.

But Swansea boss Laudrup knows his side will be up against it this weekend.

"City are the best home team in the league with 26 goals in six games so we know it will be a tough afternoon, but we can only surprise people there," he said.

"Everybody expects City to win by a few goals because they've done that against everybody including Manchester United and Tottenham.

"So I think we will go there to do the best we can to get something out of it, and whatever happens we will still present a competitive team."

Defenders Vincent Kompany (thigh) and Matija Nastasic (calf) are set to miss out for City, while David Silva and Stevan Jovetic (both calf) also remain doubtful.

Swansea's record-signing Wilfried Bony hobbled off with a hamstring injury against Valencia, and could be missing for several weeks. That opens the door for Getafe loanee Alvaro Vazquez to make his mark, but Michu is likely to miss out with an ankle problem.

Angel Rangel (calf) is also expected to miss the clash, but Wayne Routledge could be in line for a return.