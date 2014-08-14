The FourFourTwo Preview: QPR vs Hull

Bruce guided Hull to a 16th-placed finish on their return to the top flight last term and also oversaw a run to the FA Cup final - in which they were ultimately defeated by Arsenal after extra time.

Having gained promotion from the Championship via a 1-0 play-off final victory over Derby County in May, QPR are preparing to do battle with the elite once again.

Hull will provide the opposition at Loftus Road on Saturday as the Premier League gets back under way and Redknapp feels his team could do far worse than follow the lead of the Yorkshire club.

"Hull are an example of how you should do it when you get promoted," Redknapp said at his pre-match news conference on Thursday.

"It is good to start with a home match but it will be a tough game.

"I was impressed with Hull last season. Steve Bruce has bought well, they [Hull's signings] were buys of a man who knew what he was doing - no-brainer deals."

Redknapp could field a new centre-back pairing after signing veteran Rio Ferdinand and Steven Caulker in the close-season, while Mauricio Isla and Jordon Mutch are also in line to make their QPR bows.

Loic Remy will also feel like a new signing for QPR. The France international - who spent last season on loan at Newcastle United - looked set to move to Liverpool last month, but the deal fell through after Remy reportedly failed a medical.

Remy could be involved against Hull, but Redknapp confirmed midfielder Adel Taarabt, who has returned from a loan stint at Milan, will not play as he is unfit and wants to leave the club.

Hull have already returned to competitive action, securing a two-legged victory over Slovakian outfit Trencin in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

With a maiden European campaign providing the potential for a congested fixture list, Bruce has reinforced his squad by bringing in wingers Tom Ince and Robert Snodgrass as well as defenders Harry Maguire and Andrew Robertson, while Jake Livermore has signed a permanent deal following a successful season on loan from Tottenham.

Shane Long completed a move to Southampton on Thursday, just seven months after joining Hull from West Brom.

However, with the striker's sale bringing a reported windfall of £12million, Bruce will have funds available to find a suitable replacement.

Hull have a near full-strength squad to pick from, but Yannick Sagbo is unavailable, having been suspended for two matches in June following comments he made regarding Nicolas Anelka's use of the quenelle gesture.