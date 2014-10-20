Trending

Fournier hails Lyon substitutes' influence

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier was thrilled with how his team quelled Montpellier's potential comeback in the second half on Sunday.

While Lyon would eventually win 5-1, Fournier claimed Montpellier were building some momentum when Siaka Tiene dragged a goal back for the visitors nine minutes into the second half.

Just seven minutes after Yoann Gourcuff had scored his second goal to make it 3-0 for Lyon, Tiene curled his free-kick past Anthony Lopes to give Montpellier some hope.

But the injection of Clinton N'Jie and Steed Malbranque inspired a second surge from Fournier's men with the former teeing up Alexandre Lacazette for Lyon's fourth in the 82nd minute.

Malbranque then finished from Lacazette's lay-off six minutes later, completing the home side's big win.

"It was a great night, with an especially good first half," Fournier told Lyon's website after the game.

"We caused Montpellier problems, even if we had a little moment of difficulty in the second half. We dug deep and fought back.

"The substitutes made a difference and gave us our second wind. Scoring five goals in Ligue 1 doesn't happen every day, so congratulations to the players... now we have to back up against Marseille."

The win took Lyon to fourth in Ligue 1 ahead of arch-rivals Saint-Etienne on goal difference, while they trail second-placed Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux, who are third, by one point.