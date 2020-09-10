Frank Lampard insists Fikayo Tomori will not be leaving Chelsea on loan

Fikayo Tomori can fight for first-team football at Chelsea after Frank Lampard insisted the England defender is not heading out for an imminent loan.

Tomori has been heavily linked with a loan switch to Everton, with the Toffees understood to be keen to take the 22-year-old to Goodison Park for the season.

Tomori has not featured for Chelsea since February but Lampard revealed the centre-back is in contention for Monday’s Premier League opener at Brighton.

When asked if Tomori would be heading out on loan, Lampard said: “With Fikayo, no, I’m not aware of those conversations getting to any point where I’m going to be talking about that.

Tomori has been linked with a loan move to Everton (Donall Farmer/PA)

“Fikayo trained with us today and is in contention for the Brighton game, and that’s where we’re at.

“There’s nothing specific I want him to improve, all I want him to do is work hard, show the work-ethic he’s shown me at Derby and for major parts of last season.

“I hope every player knows at that point I’m fair in how I try to pick the team.

“With four centre-backs last year, two will be unhappy pretty much every week, it’s up to them to try and make a starting place their own, and those are just the rules at a club like Chelsea.”