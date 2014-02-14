This Freiburg game will be different, says Guardiola

Christian Streich's men are one of just two sides to have taken points from Bayern in the Bundesliga this season, claiming a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in August.

Since then, Guardiola's men have been almost unstoppable, winning 15 and drawing one of their 16 top-flight matches.

And the former Barcelona boss insisted that the draw back in August would have no bearing on how events at the Allianz Arena this weekend, as Bayern look to maintain their perfect home league record this season.

"They played well against us," Guardiola conceded.

"But it has been three or four months, now it's a new game.

"The same managers and the same players, but a new game. Every game is completely different.

"It's not about revenge, it's just one game and we have to able to try and play well, that's what we have to do."

Bayern travel to Arsenal on Wednesday for the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League, but Guardiola insisted his side are concentrating on the task in hand.

"Normally, when you play the Champions League your level in the Bundesliga goes down a bit," he said.

"So we have to stay focused and think only of the next game, that's the best way to go forward."