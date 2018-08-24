Fresh ankle scare for Coman in Bayern's season opener
Sidelined for the latter part of last term, Kingsley Coman sustained an injury just 45 minutes into the new Bundesliga season.
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has sustained a worrying injury to the same ankle that required surgery in February.
The France international was on the end of a crude late challenge from Hoffenheim defender Nico Schulz late in the first half of the Bundesliga season opener at Allianz Arena.
He was initially comforted by team-mates and had to be helped from the pitch by medical staff, having been unable to apply any pressure to his left foot.
The 22-year-old was forced to miss three months with last season's setback and was subsequently left out of France's World Cup squad.
Schulz was shown a yellow card for the tackle, one of four Hoffenheim players to be booked in the first half.
