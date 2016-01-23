Frosinone 0 Atalanta 0: Visitors unable to build on Inter draw

Struggling Frosinone held out for a goalless draw against Atalanta on Saturday to aid their battle against relegation from Serie A.

Atalanta are themselves without a win in six matches since beating Palermo 3-0 on December 6 and they were unable to convincingly build on a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Inter last time out.

Frosinone, who are second bottom and five points from safety, should have led after 32 minutes when Federico Dionisi drilled wide from eight yards.

Home goalkeeper Nicola Leali kept out an overhead kick from Gaetano Monachello and got down to thwart the same player on the angle before half-time.

Atalanta had the best chance of the second period – Alejandro Gomez volleying wide at the far post - but the contest ended in stalemate.