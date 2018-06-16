Frosinone promoted to Serie A after ill-tempered play-off

Frosinone have been promoted to Serie A for the second time in the club's history following a dramatic and chaotic last-gasp play-off final victory over Palermo that ended 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-0 second-leg win for Moreno Longo's side.

Palermo came from behind to win the first leg 2-1 in Sicily but their lead was cancelled out when Raffaele Maiello curled a superb shot into the top corner from outside the penalty area in the 52nd minute at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Moments later the game was shrouded in controversy when the decision to award Palermo a free-kick on the edge of the box was altered to give the visitors a penalty, only to be reversed again, with Frosinone substitute Pawel Dawidowicz shown a red card from the bench for dissent.

With the hosts under pressure late in the game, Frosinone substitutes were caught rolling footballs onto the field in an attempt to break up play, while midfielder Mirko Gori left the field with a dislocated shoulder.

Just as extra-time beckoned, susbstitute Raman Chibsah played a weighted pass into the path of Camillo Ciano, who sprinted clear of Przemyslaw Szyminski and slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net to spark wild celebrations as the Canaries returned to Serie A.