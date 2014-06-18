Fulham to kick off campaign at Ipswich

With the Football League fixtures for the 2014-15 season released on Wednesday, Fulham's trip to Portman road was one of the highlights of the opening-day clashes and has been moved to an evening kick-off on August 9.

Felix Magath's side saw their 13-year Premier League stay end last term after a season that saw them win just nine games and concede a league-high 85 goals.

Derby are one of the favourites to win the Championship after their play-off final heartbreak last term and will welcome Rotherham, who were successful in the League One equivalent.

Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford start with home clashes against relegated Norwich City and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Cardiff City, who also suffered Premier League relegation last term, will play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the first fixture of the Football League season on August 8.

Other notable games on the first day of action will see Leeds United battle Millwall, while Nottingham Forest host Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday head to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Bragging rights will be up for grabs when Derby meet Nottingham Forest on September 13 and January 17.

Norwich's relegation means they will renew their rivalry with Ipswich Town, with Mick McCarthy's side to host the opener on August 23. The second match is scheduled for February 28.

And Rotherham will hope to topple South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in their two fixtures – provisionally set for November 8 and March 21.

Fleetwood Town's meteoric rise up the football pyramid sees them in the third tier for the first time in their history and Graham Alexander's men start at home against Crewe Alexandra.

Rochdale, also promoted from League Two last season, will take on Peterborough United at Spotland, while the other sides to move into League One – Chesterfield and Scunthorpe United – are away at Leyton Orient and Swindon Town respectively.

Sheffield United are among the leading contenders to win the division and welcome the visit of Bristol City for their first match, while Yeovil Town and Doncaster Rovers, both relegated from the Championship, meet at Huish Park.

Barnsley, also relegated, host Crawley Town first up, but will have their eyes on their first clash against local rivals Sheffield United on November 1.

Fleetwood Town's meetings against fellow Lancashire club Preston North End are also sure to attract attention. The clashes are set to take place on October 25 and March 28.

Luton Town's return to the Football League starts with a long trip to recently relegated Carlisle United, while Cambridge United – back in the top four divisions for the first time since 2005 after a Wembley play-off final triumph over Gateshead – are at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Stevenage and Tranmere Rovers, both relegated from League One last term, are at home to Hartlepool United and York City respectively, while Shrewsbury Town, who also dropped into League Two, are in action at AFC Wimbledon.