Gabi salutes dominant Atletico derby win

The Spanish champions have earned a tag as a somewhat direct side, with an emphasis on scoring goals from set-pieces.

However, Diego Simeone's men showcased their variety with a 4-0 rout of Real at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday.

"Atletico always plays the matches thinking they will do well," Gabi said.

"We have shown that we can dominate many aspects of the game - the strategy, the passing game, direct play and we were much better than Real Madrid."

Antoine Griezmann scored Atleti's third goal and the forward was delighted that the team put on a show for the club's supporters.

"It was a beautiful game which the people have enjoyed and we have too," Griezmann added.

"I expected a very intense Atletico Madrid, hardworking, and the truth is that everything went very well."