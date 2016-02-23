Gabriel: We know how to stop MSN

Barcelona’s star attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have scored 91 goals between them in all competitions this season, but Arsenal’s injured centre-back Gabriel believes his side know how to stop them.

But the 25-year-old is keeping Arsenal’s plans a secret, ahead of their clash with the reigning La Liga and European champions on Tuesday.

"I know the formula to stop Messi, Neymar and Suarez. But it is locked under seven keys," Paulista told The Sun.

"I cannot reveal the formula. If I reveal it, I risk all the strategy the team has worked on. But it won’t be easy to stop them."

While it will not be easy, accomplishing the goal of keeping the brilliant trio quiet will be crucial to Arsenal’s chances of success and ending a poor run against the Catalan giants, stretching back to the 2006 Champions League final in which Barca defeated Arsenal.

And while Arsenal have been far from convincing of late, a huge Premier League win over league leaders Leicester City was followed by a dire 0-0 draw at home to Championship side Hull City in the FA Cup, Gabriel is predicting big things for his team come May.

"Although there is this attention on Leicester, Arsenal will win the Premier League," he said.

"We all want to get our spot in Arsenal’s history. We all want to win the Champions League this time."