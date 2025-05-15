Watch Arsenal vs Barcelona: Live streams for Women's Champions League final

The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever

Watch Arsenal vs Barcelona to see two rivals battling it out in the final of the Women's Champions League, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal had an impressive away performance against Lyon to book their spot in the final. The Gunners are bidding to win their first Champions League trophy since 2007.

Barcelona, meanwhile, blew Chelsea away across both legs of their semi and they are trying to win the trophy for the third season in a row.

Arsenal vs Barcelona will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST / 12pm ET on Saturday 24 May.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona live streams wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Barcelona FREE live streams

Streaming service DAZN will be showing Arsenal vs Barcelona online for free on its website and its YouTube channel for those in the UK and France.

DAZN has the rights internationally but is not giving it away for free everywhere, with certain other countries blocked from the free YouTube feed.



The game is also available to watch on TNT Sports 1.

Watch Arsenal vs Barcelona from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you might be blocked if you try to access from certain countries but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Watch Arsenal vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Barcelona in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on DAZN USA. A subscription is needed and you can't access the free YouTube feed from the US.

Arsenal vs Barcelona preview

Katie McCabe will play a key part in the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal overcame a 2-0 deficit in the quarter-finals to beat Real Madrid 3-2 and fought back against Lyon in the semis to win 5-3 on aggregate.

But Barcelona are the in-form team in Europe. Their dominance was especially highlighted in the semi-finals as they beat Chelsea, who had an invincible Women's Super League season, 8-2 on aggregate.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Barcelona are heavy favourites and it would take a titanic effort from Arsenal to claim this one.