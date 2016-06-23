Galatasaray fail in CAS appeal

Galatasaray have failed in their appeal to have a ban from European football overturned.

The Turkish club turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the hope of getting the suspension – to apply in the next UEFA club competition for which they qualify in the next two seasons – lifted, having been penalised for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, their appeal was rejected and Galatasaray will not be able to take their place in next season's Europa League.

They had qualified courtesy of winning the Turkish Cup, but, despite seeing the sentence earlier reduced by a year, the ban will stand.

On Thursday, a CAS statement read: "The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and has confirmed that the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair-play Regulations had been properly applied by the UEFA CFCB Adjudication Chamber in the present case."

Galatasaray endured a disappointing campaign in 2015-16, dropping to sixth in their unsuccessful Super Lig title defence.