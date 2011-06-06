Gallas: Wenger wrong to let me go

The French international spent four years with the Gunners and made more than 140 appearances before moving across North London to Spurs last summer after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

And Gallas hasn’t looked back since the switch, making 36 appearances and becoming a major figure in Tottenham’s journey to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they lost to Real Madrid.

“Did Arsene Wenger make a mistake in not keeping me? He made a choice, but indeed I believe he made a mistake,” Gallas told L’Equipe.

"They decided to not make the effort to keep me. It's a choice I respect, and they respected the fact I didn't want the wages they proposed.

“In the street, Arsenal's fans asked me why I left. The coach thought I was a finished player. I proved he was wrong."

The 33-year-old was captain for three of his four campaigns at the club, but his time as the Gunners' skipper was rarely short of controversy.

He insists that his actions were only due to his commitment to the club and his determination to bring success to Arsenal.

“When I was captain I wanted to give a message, but they didn’t get it,” Gallas added.

“I may have been clumsy, but the substance was right.”

By Matt Maltby