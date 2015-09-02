Galliani hails 'changed' Balotelli

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani praised Mario Balotelli, who he says has "changed radically" following his return to the club.

The maligned Italy striker is back in Milan on a season-long loan from Liverpool after enduring a torrid first season in the Premier League.

Balotelli is fast running out of chances to get his career back on track, following unsuccessful spells at Liverpool and Milan, but the 25-year-old has hit the ground running under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"He has an extraordinary attitude, he's changed radically," Galliani told Sky Sport Italia.

"He's the first to arrive at Milanello and the last to leave. Mihajlovic often wants the players to have breakfast at 8.30, and he's always there before 8.

"He's probably realised that this is his last chance and I'm sure he won't waste it. His technical ability has never been in question. If he continues with the approach he's had in this first week then he'll be fine."

Balotelli was an unused substitute in Milan's 2-1 win at home to Empoli last week.