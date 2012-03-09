Galliani: Ibrahimovic better when he's angry

Volatile AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays better when he is angry, chief executive Adriano Galliani said ahead of the leaders hosting Lecce on Sunday.

"The more angry Ibra is, the better things go; he's made like that," Galliani told reporters before half-joking that Milan would never wear black again after the midweek 3-0 defeat at Arsenal almost cost them Champions League progression.

Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso hopes to be back in action soon after recovering from a long-term eye problem.

"It is the end of a nightmare," he told Milan Channel. "I'm now putting minutes in my legs."

Juventus, two points behind Milan with the same number of games played after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bologna, travel to Genoa on Sunday with defender Leonardo Bonucci suspended and banned coach Antonio Conte watching from the stands.

Sixth-placed AS Roma could be without captain Francesco Totti for Saturday's trip to Palermo because of a leg injury while fellow striker Pablo Osvaldo and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg are banned.

Defender Juan is almost certainly out for the season with knee ligament damage.

Lazio, four points behind Milan in third, host Bologna on Sunday buoyed up by last weekend's derby win over Roma and with full-back Luciano Zauri fit again after injury.

Fourth-placed Udinese meet struggling Novara and their returning boss Attilio Tesser on Sunday having lost 2-0 at AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday.

Top scorer Antonio Di Natale was rested for the Dutch trip but should return at Novara.

Napoli, in fifth, and Inter Milan, in seventh, face Cagliari and Chievo respectively on Friday to give themselves extra time to prepare for next week's Champions League last-16 second legs against Chelsea and Olympique Marseille.

Napoli striker Ezequiel Lavezzi would be rested against the Sardinians with Goran Pandev coming in, coach Walter Mazzarri told reporters.