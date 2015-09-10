Garcia backs Roma to compete on all fronts

Rudi Garcia is confident that his Roma side can compete on all fronts this season, providing they steer clear of injuries.

Garcia's men ran out 2-1 winners over 10-man Juventus last time out courtesy of goals from Miralem Pjanic and Manchester City loanee Edin Dzeko.

Roma travel to Serie A new boys Frosinone this weekend before hosting Barcelona in their first group match of this season's Champions League.

"This success against Juventus raised our spirits. We deserved to win, but we must stay focused now for the next game," said Garcia.

"We are working to improve and have a great season. We will do our best, for sure. We play every game to win. Now it will also depend on our ability to reproduce the performance like we did against Juventus.

"The goal in the Champions League is to reach the last 16. Last year we did not manage to do it and I think everyone in our group this year will be behind Barca, but we will do everything to qualify.

"Our recruitment was of quality. We have a small group, but if we are fortunate not to have too many injuries, we will be competitive this season, as we have the versatility in the squad."