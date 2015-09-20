Garcia hails 300-goal Totti

Roma coach Rudi Garcia has taken the time to praise Francesco Totti in the wake of his 300th goal for the club in Sunday's 2-2 Serie A draw with Sassuolo.

The 38-year-old scored his first Roma goal in 1994-95, two seasons after making his first-team debut, and has since scored in every season for the capital club.

Totti featured from the start against Sassuolo for only the second time this campaign and he proved Garcia right when he levelled the scoring in the 36th minute.

"Totti? 300 is an incredible number. We were waiting for it, but we'd all have preferred to celebrate a win," Garcia stated at a press conference.

"Mohamed Salah scored a great goal, like Totti.

"It's just a shame their goals weren't enough to get us the win."

Garcia was by no means satisfied with the final result, though, as he feels Roma made too many mistakes.

"We made some mistakes today. We got stretched at times and let them have too much space up front.

"There was more quality to our play after the break but unfortunately we weren't able to get the three points."