Garcia looking forward to Champions League

The Frenchman guided the club to a second-placed finish in Serie A this term, although they finished 17 points behind champions Juventus.

It is the first time Roma have qualified for the Champions League since coming second in 2009-10, and Garcia is excited at his side's chance to test themselves against the best in Europe.

"Next year I want to win a title," he told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"It will not be the Champions League, where we are aiming to get out of the group, but the league or Coppa Italia.

"In Europe we are in the fourth pot, hopefully in a good draw. They will be big matches, especially at the Stadio Olimpico."

Garcia took over from Aurelio Andreazzoli at the beginning of the season and got off to a flying start as Roma won their opening 10 league fixtures, not suffering defeat in Serie A until a 3-0 loss at Juve on January 5.

The Frenchman became embroiled in a war of words with Antonio Conte as the season progressed, but it was the Juve boss who ultimately had the last laugh as the Turin giants surged to the title.