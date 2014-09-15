Garcia to miss Blackpool game with chest pains

The Spaniard made a losing start to his managerial career at Vicarage Road after he replaced Beppe Sannino, slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

And he will not be on the sidelines as Watford aim to bounce back from that setback against Blackpool, who sit second bottom with just one point from six games.

Garcia was taken to hospital with minor chest pains on Monday, meaning that assistants Ruben Martinez and Javier Pereira will manage the team for the clash at Bloomfield Road.

Watford appointed Garcia after Sannino, who oversaw four wins from their first five league games, resigned amid rumours of dressing room unrest.

The 41-year-old Garcia stepped down as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion following their play-off defeat to Derby County last season. He then left Maccabi Tel-Aviv after just two months due to political tensions in Israel before returning to English football with Watford.