Garcia pleased with Roma form in pre-season

The Serie A outfit can top Group A of the pre-season tournament in the United States with a win over domestic rivals Inter, combined with a Manchester United loss to Real Madrid.

Garcia said his side's use of space in their two outings in the tournament so far - a 3-2 loss to United, and a 1-0 win over Real - had pleased him.

"We played better against Manchester United than Real Madrid, but we were more efficient in attack and defence against the Spaniards," Garcia said.

"We had less possession against Real Madrid, which was part of the plan, but when we had the space to play in we used it well.

"It was a more experienced squad than against United. Now, with a victory against Inter, we can target the final in Miami."

Garcia said he will be glad to take on loanee Dodo - who moved to Inter on a temporary two-year deal from the capital club.

"It looks as if Inter will play with three defenders and a playmaker, so I like taking on different tactics," Garcia said.

"It'll be a pleasure to see Dodo again, as he's a great lad and I hope he can play more regularly at Inter."

Despite getting a guaranteed three games against quality opposition at the pre-season tournament, Garcia remained less than impressed by the Serie A's scheduling - with the league playing the opening matchday before a gap due to the international break.

He claimed the discontinuity affected sides competing in the UEFA Champions League.

"The only thing I have a problem with is that Serie A starts later than all the other European leagues," the Frenchman said.

"That can cause problems with Champions League fitness, as in Italy we have one round and then a break for international duty, whereas French and Spanish clubs have two or three rounds under their belts before the Champions League begins.

"Italy should reflect on this. In my view things have to change if we want Italian teams to do better in Europe."