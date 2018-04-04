Garcia quits Greek champions Olympiacos

Oscar Garcia has left Olympiacos less than three months into a turbulent stint in charge of the Greek champions.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford and Saint-Etienne coach confirmed his departure hours after club owner Evangelos Marinakis sent the entire first-team squad on holiday in response to poor performances.

It marked the latest episode in a highly volatile period for the 44-time Superleague champions, who are in third place, six points adrift of leaders AEK Athens.

Garcia was taken to hospital after being struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd in February, with Olympiacos docked three points for fan violence in the same month.

"I decided, with the agreement of the club, to finish our cooperation today to give them more time to prepare for the next season," Garcia said in a statement.

"I want to thank the president for giving me the opportunity to train the best team in Greece. And all the employees, players and fans of the team, for the love and respect they showed me from day one, as well as my staff.

"I wish them success in the coming season."

Last month, Marinakis - also the owner of Championship club Nottingham Forest - declared his innocence after being hit with drug trafficking charges in Greece.

Olympiacos have won the Superleague in seven successive seasons, but finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP.