Garde: Door not shut for Agbonlahor

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde is open to fresh talks with striker Gabriel Agbonlahor after leaving the striker out of last week's squad.

Agbonlahor was a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on December 5 but did not even make the bench for last week's 2-0 home loss to Arsenal and has reportedly made his feelings known about Garde's training regime.

However, Garde has not closed the door on the out-of-favour 29-year-old.

"For Gabby and for the rest of the team, you know when you change manager, when you change the way of working, when things chance maybe suddenly, you don't feel comfortable," Garde said.

"I feel the choice is there for the moment, but when a player is not selected in the team, like Gabby is for last time, obviously it creates a little bit of disagreement.

"But disagreements in life or mistakes in life are not definite. Sometimes with disagreements or mistakes you learn and then you say okay, have a discussion and then a new start."

Agbonlahor has struggled for form thus far this season, failing to score a single goal.

Villa - bottom of the table - continue their fight against relegation with a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.