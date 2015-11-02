Garde has something to work with at Villa - MacDonald

Kevin MacDonald believes Remi Garde has plenty to work with at Aston Villa despite the Frenchman seeing his new side lose 3-1 to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Former Lyon coach Garde was appointed as the replacement for Tim Sherwood on Monday and was in the stands at White Hart Lane as Villa's dreadful start to the season continued.

The Midlands club remain bottom of the table with just four points from 11 games following the defeat in north London.

Mousa Dembele gave Tottenham the lead after three minutes before Dele Alli made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 79th minute for Villa, only for Harry Kane to make sure of the points for Tottenham late on.

But caretaker manager MacDonald told Sky Sports: "For the new manager, the shift the players put in shows that there is something for the manager to work with.

"Remi just left it to ourselves tonight. I'll tell him he's got something to work with and there's a great desire to work with.

"The players need to keep the ball better and I'm sure Remi will be reiterating that to them as well with his Arsenal [playing] background."